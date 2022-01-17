Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 71,066 BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 7.11% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $824,000.

NYSEARCA:HYMU opened at $25.75 on Monday. BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.