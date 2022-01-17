Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,821 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 71,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 37,216 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 33.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 37,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVT stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

