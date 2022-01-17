Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $461,000 Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Stride by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,514,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,189,000 after acquiring an additional 640,406 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,897,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stride by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Stride by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 400,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Stride by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 695,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 111,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

LRN stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.03 million. Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Stride’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

