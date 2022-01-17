New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,375 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $9.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

