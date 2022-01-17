Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,291 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth about $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth about $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 44.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVRI stock opened at $20.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Everi’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.