Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 8,065 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 321,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.