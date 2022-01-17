Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 840 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHB. Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $30.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.85. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

