Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,070 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,070 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU opened at $46.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.51 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

