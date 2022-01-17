Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,648 Shares of VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck China Bond ETF worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 649.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CBON opened at $24.79 on Monday. VanEck China Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42.

