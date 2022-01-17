Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 945 Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 21,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 422,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $27.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.37.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

