Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Cars.com worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cars.com by 39,200.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 70.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 80,533 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

CARS stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.