SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $446,000 Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,719 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Flushing Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 11.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $25.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $793.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.79. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

