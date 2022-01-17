Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $30,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $33,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,932 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $101.25 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.32.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.