Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the December 15th total of 12,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $86,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $1,240,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,755,900 shares of company stock worth $2,347,422 over the last ninety days. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 213.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 249.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 28,212 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARDX opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $105.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.70. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARDX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

