Short Interest in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Expands By 57.5%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,300 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the December 15th total of 163,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BioCardia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.41. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.09.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 72.74% and a negative net margin of 1,237.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BioCardia will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioCardia by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 166,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCardia by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 17.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

