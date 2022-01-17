Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,898 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $51.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

