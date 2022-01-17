Short Interest in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Increases By 57.9%

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 1.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 7.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth about $302,000.

NASDAQ:ATVCU opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

