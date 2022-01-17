Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $70.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Securities from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.50.
Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $43.36 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
