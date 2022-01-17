Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $70.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Securities from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $43.36 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

