Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Stock Holdings Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $49.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

