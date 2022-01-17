HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Evofem Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $66.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.20. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 200,594 shares of company stock valued at $76,070. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,077 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth $1,704,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the third quarter worth $798,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.