iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 539.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,160,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $104.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $85.08 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

