SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $460,000 Investment in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Manitowoc at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE MTW opened at $19.45 on Monday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $28.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 2.24.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.
Manitowoc Company Profile
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
