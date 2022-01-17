SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $460,000 Investment in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Manitowoc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

NYSE MTW opened at $19.45 on Monday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $28.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 2.24.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.