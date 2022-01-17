SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,154 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,560,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,588,000 after buying an additional 548,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,096,000 after buying an additional 163,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,135,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,423,000 after buying an additional 274,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 158.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,486,000 after buying an additional 1,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.7% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,464,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,155,000 after buying an additional 277,360 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $154,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $69,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,875 shares of company stock worth $1,501,231. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDMO stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 161.32 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

