SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of City Office REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in City Office REIT by 18.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in City Office REIT by 1,573.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in City Office REIT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in City Office REIT by 9.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIO opened at $20.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

CIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

