SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 279.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 282.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367,076 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 900.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,440 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 112.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,574,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $405,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $65,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,778 shares of company stock worth $2,063,081. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

SUMO opened at $11.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 3.14. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Sumo Logic Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

