SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74,226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $6.24 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $643.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.