Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $845,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,606,000.

Get NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.