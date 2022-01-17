Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 218.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enova International were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Enova International by 106,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Enova International during the second quarter worth approximately $613,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Enova International by 128.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Enova International by 17.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 809.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enova International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $60,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $292,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,652 shares of company stock worth $1,008,593. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENVA opened at $44.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $44.15.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.10 million. Enova International had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.