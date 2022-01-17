Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.83.

Shares of OXM opened at $93.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.60. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

