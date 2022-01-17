Barclays Trims Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Target Price to $888.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $939.00 to $888.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $875.00 to $865.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $875.22.

Shares of EQIX opened at $746.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $800.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $813.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.21, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after acquiring an additional 413,263 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 34.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,312,000 after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

