U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on USCB. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Century Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

USCB stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. U.S. Century Bank has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCB. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,989,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,344,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

