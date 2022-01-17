Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,810 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $16.34 on Monday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.52.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

