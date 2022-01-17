Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Hilltop worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 52.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 33,181 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 950.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 253,621 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTH opened at $38.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.88. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $473.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

