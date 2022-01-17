PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $250.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $325.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.41.

Shares of PYPL opened at $178.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.36. PayPal has a 52 week low of $175.40 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Amundi purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,152,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,480,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

