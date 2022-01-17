Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.51% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 494,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,755,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $22.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

