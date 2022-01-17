Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $625,000 Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 63.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.48.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $87.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day moving average is $91.08.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $982,499. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

