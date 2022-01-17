The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) CFO Sells $1,586,000.00 in Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DIS opened at $151.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $276.17 billion, a PE ratio of 139.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after acquiring an additional 314,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after acquiring an additional 355,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.64.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.