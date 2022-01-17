Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells $2,358,001.67 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $2,358,001.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ FNKO opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $902.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.27. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 425.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 6.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 38.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.