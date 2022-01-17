Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells $21,570,588.16 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $21,570,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, December 27th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $26,580,643.84.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.24, for a total value of $23,019,489.28.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 2,377 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $393,512.35.

On Monday, November 22nd, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.45, for a total value of $26,832,310.40.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total value of $27,767,695.36.

On Monday, October 25th, Olivier Pomel sold 218,208 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total value of $35,397,701.76.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $138.28 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -987.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Datadog by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 72.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Datadog by 27.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 251,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 53,786 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.30.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.