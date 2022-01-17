Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

UDMY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist reduced their price target on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst cites sector volatility and compressed multiples for his price target cut, but he is positive on the company’s first quarterly results post-IPO as revenue for both Consumer and Udemy Business and Enterprise segments were well above his estimates. Tillman adds that Udemy Business continues to perform at high level with 84% y/y growth, and he expects seasonal strength in both segments during Q4. Citigroup reduced their price target on Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.09.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Udemy has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

