Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SBCF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of SBCF opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12,205.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

