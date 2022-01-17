Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SWIM. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.30. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $161.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

