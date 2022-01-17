Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.96.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663,896 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,051,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,702,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after acquiring an additional 379,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,666,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

