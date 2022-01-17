Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

IREN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

IREN opened at $12.34 on Friday. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.