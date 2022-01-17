Centrica (LON:CNA) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.24

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.24 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 74.58 ($1.01), with a volume of 594212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($1.00).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNA. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.36) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.52) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.79) to GBX 75 ($1.02) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 83.17 ($1.13).

The company has a market cap of £4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.32.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

