The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $876.64

Shares of The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 876.64 ($11.90) and last traded at GBX 876.64 ($11.90), with a volume of 4600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 869 ($11.80).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 836.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 791.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £580.49 million and a PE ratio of 15.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from The Scottish Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.80. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The Scottish Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

