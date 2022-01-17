New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,512 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Ocugen worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 278.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ocugen by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ocugen by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ocugen by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,182,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,599,000. 27.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCGN has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $1,632,443.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 46,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $421,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 578,769 shares of company stock worth $6,659,151. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

