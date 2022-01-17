New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Sovos Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

SOVO stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. Sovos Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

