New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 42,723 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,477 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,723 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Gevo worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gevo by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gevo alerts:

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $4.10 on Monday. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Gevo Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.