New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $791,000 Stock Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of FibroGen worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in FibroGen by 73.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter worth about $12,272,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in FibroGen by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $14.34 on Monday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.90.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The company had revenue of $155.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

